ISRO's EOS-05 completes first orbit-raising manoeuvre, advancing toward geosynchronous orbit

The recent maneuver has adjusted EOS-05's orbit to an apogee of 20,000km and perigee of 31,129km.

Apogee is the point in space where a satellite is closest to the planet, while perigee is where it comes farthest.

ISRO plans more orbit maneuvers in the coming days to place EOS-05 in its final position at GEO, some 36,000km above Earth.