90% development work for Gaganyaan mission completed, says ISRO chairman

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is making rapid strides in its Gaganyaan mission, with nearly 90% of the development work already completed. The update was shared by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan during a media interaction related to the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025), which is scheduled to be held from November 3 to November 5 in New Delhi.

Mission details Narayanan elaborates on technology challenges in Gaganyaan mission Narayanan emphasized that the Gaganyaan mission requires extensive technology development. This includes human-rating the rocket, developing an orbital module, and creating an environmental control safety system. "Then coming to the crew escape system, parachute system, and then, of course, human-centric products," he added while discussing the complexities of this ambitious project.

Mission timeline Three uncrewed missions planned before crewed flight Narayanan also revealed that three uncrewed missions are planned before the crewed flight. The first of these will see Vyommitra, a humanoid robot, take to space. "We are working toward that to accomplish the crewed mission by the beginning of 2027," he said while outlining ISRO's roadmap for the Gaganyaan project.