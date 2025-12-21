Next Article
ISRO to launch next-gen satellite for AST SpaceMobile in 2025
Technology
ISRO is teaming up with US-based AST SpaceMobile for a big launch on December 24, 2025.
They'll send the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit, aiming to bring fast cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide, including in currently unconnected areas.
Why this matters: Bigger, better global connectivity
BlueBird Block-2 will be the largest commercial communication satellite in low Earth orbit and supports both 4G and 5G. This means smoother calls, streaming, and texting almost anywhere.
It's part of a bigger push by ISRO and AST SpaceMobile to make sure more people around the world stay connected—especially those in remote areas.