Embrace AI or leave: Microsoft CEO to company's top executives

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has issued a stark ultimatum to the company's top executives: either fully embrace the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) transformation or leave. The directive comes as part of an aggressive internal shift aimed at preventing long-term irrelevance. According to internal documents and employee interviews, Nadella sees AI as both Microsoft's biggest opportunity in decades and a potential existential threat if the company fails to move fast enough.

Executive discussions Conversations with senior executives Nadella has been conducting direct, one-on-one talks with senior executives to assess their readiness for the intensity and workload of Microsoft's next phase. These conversations have been described as urgent and uncompromising. One executive even said that the pressure has made long-serving leaders question their future at Microsoft amid such massive changes.

Strategic shift Nadella's vision for Microsoft's AI transformation Nadella believes that small changes won't suffice and wants Microsoft to act like an AI-native company. This may involve dismantling long-standing management habits and hierarchies. Executives uncomfortable with this reality are being encouraged to make a choice rather than slow the transformation. The approach is already changing how Microsoft operates, with Nadella restructuring the leadership team to focus more on technical work.

Leadership changes Focus on AI-driven product development Judson Althoff has been promoted to CEO of Microsoft's commercial business, allowing Nadella to focus on data center expansion, systems architecture, and AI-driven product development. This was evident at Microsoft's recent Ignite conference where Althoff delivered the keynote instead of Nadella. Internally, reports suggest that Nadella has launched weekly AI accelerator meetings prioritizing hands-on technical staff over senior executives.

Cultural shift Nadella's call for senior leaders to act like individual contributors Nadella has urged senior leaders to act more like individual contributors, spending less time managing and more time building, testing, and learning. He dismissed the notion that agility is exclusive to start-ups in an internal message. The same intense work is already happening inside Microsoft without being noticed, he said, adding leaders need to immerse themselves in it rather than admire it from a distance.