ISS astronauts shelter in Dragon after Russian section air leak Technology Jun 06, 2026

On Friday, five astronauts on the International Space Station had to hang out in the Dragon capsule for a couple of hours after an air leak was found in the Russian section.

It was a safety move: four members from NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 and one from Expedition 74 waited it out while the Russian team checked things over.

Thankfully, everyone got the all clear soon after and went back to their usual routines.