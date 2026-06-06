ISS astronauts shelter in Dragon after Russian section air leak
On Friday, five astronauts on the International Space Station had to hang out in the Dragon capsule for a couple of hours after an air leak was found in the Russian section.
It was a safety move: four members from NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 and one from Expedition 74 waited it out while the Russian team checked things over.
Thankfully, everyone got the all clear soon after and went back to their usual routines.
Russian crew handled leak repairs
The SpaceX Crew-12 team included Jessica Meir (on her second trip to space), rookie pilot Jack Hathaway, Sophie Adenot from ESA, and Andrey Fedyaev from Roscosmos.
Chris Williams from Expedition 74 joined them during the precaution.
The station's Russian crew (led by Sergey Kud-Sverchkov with Sergei Mikaev as engineer) handled repairs.
This whole episode is another reminder of how international teamwork keeps things running smoothly up there!