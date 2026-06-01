Jalgaon project turns farm waste into biochar and clean energy
Technology
In Jalgaon, Maharashtra, a new project is turning farm waste into something surprisingly useful: biochar and clean energy.
Instead of burning crop leftovers, the project can now convert them into a soil booster and clean energy.
It's a smart way to cut pollution and help local farmers earn extra money.
Project boosts soil health and incomes
By recycling what used to be waste, the project helps the environment and supports sustainable farming.
The biochar improves soil health.
People are calling it a model that could work across India, making farming greener while giving rural communities an economic boost.