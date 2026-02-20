James Webb telescope maps Uranus's upper atmosphere for first time

An international team of astronomers has mapped the vertical structure of Uranus's upper atmosphere for the first time. The study was led by Paola Tiranti from Northumbria University in the UK and used data from NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope 's NIRSpec instrument. The researchers observed Uranus during nearly a full rotation, revealing temperature and ion density variations in its atmosphere up to 5,000km above cloud tops.

Findings Temperature and ion density variations The study found that temperatures peak between 3,000 and 4,000km above Uranus's clouds. Ion densities reach their maximum around 1,000km above the planet's surface. The data also shows clear longitudinal variations linked to the complex geometry of the planet's magnetic field. "This is the first time we've been able to see Uranus's upper atmosphere in three dimensions," Tiranti said.

Cooling trend Upper atmosphere still cooling Webb's data confirms that Uranus's upper atmosphere is still cooling, a trend that started in the early 1990s. The team recorded an average temperature of about 426 K (some 150°C), which is lower than what ground-based telescopes or previous spacecraft have recorded. "By revealing Uranus's vertical structure in such detail, Webb is helping us understand the energy balance of the ice giants," Tiranti said.

