Japan plans solar panels around Moon to power Earth

Japanese engineering company Shimizu Corporation has proposed the construction of a massive solar power ring around the Moon. The ambitious project, dubbed the "Luna Ring," would be made up of solar panels. The proposed lunar ring would span approximately 11,000km in circumference with a width of around 400km.

Energy revolution Potential energy revolution The Luna Ring could be a game changer in the global energy landscape. It would harness sunlight in space, where clouds, atmosphere, and night cycles don't interfere with solar power generation. This means a space-based solar power system could generate far more energy than terrestrial solar farms. The project could potentially produce 13,000 terawatts of electricity—far exceeding the world's current energy needs.

Energy transmission Energy transmission to Earth The energy harnessed by the lunar solar panels wouldn't stay on the Moon. Instead, it would be converted into microwaves or lasers and beamed back to Earth. Receiving stations would intercept these beams, convert them back into electricity, and feed them into the global power grid. This could provide a continuous source of clean energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels if successfully implemented.

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