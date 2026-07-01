Why Japan is building its own AI model
What's the story
Japan has announced an ambitious plan to develop a homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) model and deploy 10 million AI-equipped robots across various sectors by 2040. The initiative will be led by Noetra, a consortium of companies including SoftBank and Sony. The Japanese government is expected to invest around $6 billion in this project over the next five years. The move is part of a global trend where countries are trying to lessen dependence on US and Chinese AI models.
Technological advancement
Focus on physical AI and updated robotics strategy
Noetra will particularly focus on physical AI, which is the application of artificial intelligence in real-world environments like self-driving cars, factory robots, or even android butlers. The Japanese government has also unveiled an updated version of its AI robotics strategy to support this effort. Despite massive investments and ambitious plans for AI robots, their use and performance in real-world scenarios are still limited.
Workforce solution
Robots as a solution to Japan's demographic challenges
Japan is also looking at robots as a potential solution to its aging and shrinking population. The country had announced a 14-year growth strategy last month, focusing on public and private investment of 370 trillion yen ($2.3 trillion) in 17 sectors including physical AI, chips, quantum technology, and nuclear fusion. This is part of Japan's broader plan to tackle workforce shortages with technological innovations.