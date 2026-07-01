The initiative will be led by Noetra

Why Japan is building its own AI model

By Mudit Dube 01:34 pm Jul 01, 202601:34 pm

What's the story

Japan has announced an ambitious plan to develop a homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) model and deploy 10 million AI-equipped robots across various sectors by 2040. The initiative will be led by Noetra, a consortium of companies including SoftBank and Sony. The Japanese government is expected to invest around $6 billion in this project over the next five years. The move is part of a global trend where countries are trying to lessen dependence on US and Chinese AI models.