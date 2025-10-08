Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin is launching NS-36 tomorrow: Watch live

The six-person crew includes Jeff Elgin, Danna Karagussova, Dr. Clint Kelly III (who's flown before), Aaron Newman, Vitalii Ostrovsky, and one mystery guest. Their mission patch highlights their roots—like Kazakhstan's mountains for Karagussova and a starry sky for Ostrovsky.

How to watch the launch

You can catch the action live on Blue Origin's website starting 30 minutes before liftoff.

The whole trip lasts about 10-12 minutes: expect a few weightless moments and epic views of Earth before the capsule floats back down by parachute in Texas.