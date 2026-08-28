Jensen Huang counters Bill Gates' AI job loss concerns
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has countered Bill Gates' concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) leading to job losses. In a recent interview with FOX Business, Huang said that while "everybody's jobs will be changed because of AI," the technology will ultimately be a "net job creator." This statement comes after Gates warned in an essay that AI could quickly transform the US labor market and threaten millions of jobs.
Job transformation
AI will transform jobs across all sectors: Huang
Huang stressed that AI will transform jobs across all sectors, with some roles being phased out while many new ones are created.
He also noted that his own job has changed due to the advent of AI.
Despite acknowledging the disruption caused by this technology, Huang emphasized that society must be "sensible," "sensitive," and "supportive" in dealing with its effects on employment.
Business growth
Increased productivity won't necessarily lead to layoffs, says Huang
Huang argued that increased productivity wouldn't necessarily lead to layoffs.
He said more productive and profitable companies would invest in growth and hire more people.
"When companies are more productive, they don't lay off people, they hire more people...the reason for that is because companies have ambitions," he said.
This counters the notion that technological advancements always result in job losses.
AI development
AI's commercial utility and compute constraints
Huang also pointed out that AI has become commercially useful, with strong demand for its services.
However, he noted that compute capacity is the main constraint on AI growth today.
"AI has become useful. It's doing productive work, and it's doing productive tasks," he said, adding that the demand is incredible but what's holding it back now is just compute.
Future prospects
Call for more computing capacity to support AI labs
Huang has called for more computing capacity to support the growth of AI labs.
He also highlighted the wider adoption of AI beyond leading labs, saying it's increasingly being used by enterprises and across sovereign and cloud platforms worldwide.
Commenting on his company's advanced AI computing platform Vera Rubin, he said, "This is going to be the fastest product launch we've ever had in history."