Jim Green and Ed Belbruno propose 3.8 light-year solar boundary

Two researchers, Jim Green and Ed Belbruno, are shaking up how we think about our solar system's boundaries.

Instead of a fixed edge, they suggest stretching it way out, nearly 3.8 light-years from the sun, based on how gravity from the Milky Way and dark matter actually shape things.

Their idea, recently made their case in the August 2026 issue of the magazine ROOM, challenges the old-school view and sees our solar system as more dynamic than we thought.