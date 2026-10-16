Jim Green and Ed Belbruno propose 3.8 light-year solar boundary
Two researchers, Jim Green and Ed Belbruno, are shaking up how we think about our solar system's boundaries.
Instead of a fixed edge, they suggest stretching it way out, nearly 3.8 light-years from the sun, based on how gravity from the Milky Way and dark matter actually shape things.
Their idea, recently made their case in the August 2026 issue of the magazine ROOM, challenges the old-school view and sees our solar system as more dynamic than we thought.
Green and Belbruno propose Lagrange portals
Green (a former NASA chief scientist) and Belbruno say special spots called solar Lagrange points could act like "portal," catching interstellar objects as they pass by, like comet 3I/ATLAS in 2025.
Studying these zones with spacecraft like New Horizons might reveal a large captured rogue planet or even hints of alien tech.
If their calculations hold up, it could totally change how we explore, and imagine, the space around us.