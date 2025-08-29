Jio launches AI-powered smart glasses that connect to your phone
Reliance Jio just launched JioFrames—AI-powered smart glasses that let you snap photos, record videos, listen to audio, and interact with an AI assistant in multiple Indian languages.
Announced at their 48th annual general meeting, these specs are a bit like Meta's Ray-Bans but integrated with Jio AI Cloud.
Specs store everything on the Jio AI Cloud
Jio's chairman Akash Ambani called them a "hands-free AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works, and plays," highlighting how they store everything on the Jio AI Cloud.
Alongside the glasses, Jio upgraded its AI Cloud (now with voice search and auto photo sorting), introduced a creative hub for making reels and collages from your pics, and revealed JioPC—a way to turn any screen into a full computer using your set-top box.