Jio launches AI-powered smart glasses that connect to your phone

Specs store everything on the Jio AI Cloud

Jio's chairman Akash Ambani called them a "hands-free AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works, and plays," highlighting how they store everything on the Jio AI Cloud.

Alongside the glasses, Jio upgraded its AI Cloud (now with voice search and auto photo sorting), introduced a creative hub for making reels and collages from your pics, and revealed JioPC—a way to turn any screen into a full computer using your set-top box.