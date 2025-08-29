Reliance Jio launches AI-powered glasses to take on Meta Bans
What's the story
Reliance Jio has unveiled its latest innovation, the JioFrames, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart wearable. The device was launched at the company's 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said that this new addition to the digital ecosystem will assist users in reading books, cooking new dishes, and traveling to unfamiliar cities.
Device features
Device comes with multilingual AI voice-assistant
The JioFrames is a hands-free, AI-powered device that supports multiple Indian languages. It comes with Jio's multilingual AI voice-assistant, making it a perfect companion for everyday life, work, and entertainment. The device also lets you capture HD photos and videos or go live instantly. All the images and videos captured on JioFrames are automatically saved on the Jio AI Cloud platform.
Advanced capabilities
It also provides smart assistance for book summaries, cooking guidance
JioFrames also provides smart assistance for book summaries, cooking guidance, and travel information. The device comes with communication features that let you make calls, attend meetings, or listen to music/podcasts. It also has built-in open-ear speakers for clear audio while keeping you aware of your surroundings.