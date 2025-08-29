Reliance Jio launches AI-powered glasses to take on Meta Bans

Device features

Device comes with multilingual AI voice-assistant

The JioFrames is a hands-free, AI-powered device that supports multiple Indian languages. It comes with Jio's multilingual AI voice-assistant, making it a perfect companion for everyday life, work, and entertainment. The device also lets you capture HD photos and videos or go live instantly. All the images and videos captured on JioFrames are automatically saved on the Jio AI Cloud platform.