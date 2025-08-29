Japan Trench drilling project aims to prevent future quakes, tsunamis

The team discovered clay-rich layers in the fault zone that can make it easier for sections of earth to slip—sometimes causing huge tsunamis. They also installed sensors in a borehole to keep tabs on temperature and pressure changes over time.

Findings could help improve global readiness for earthquakes, tsunamis

By tracking how these faults behave, scientists hope to better understand shallow slips that can lead to tsunamis—not just in Japan, but in other high-risk places like Chile or Alaska.

The findings could help improve global readiness for earthquakes and tsunamis, making coastal communities safer in the future.