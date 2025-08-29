Next Article
Jio launches JioPC: A cloud-powered PC that turns your TV
Reliance Jio just launched JioPC, a cloud-powered personal computer that turns any screen into an AI-ready device—no need to buy a fancy new laptop.
Just hook up a keyboard to your Jio Set-Top Box and you're set with a virtual PC, all running on Jio's cloud.
It's pay-as-you-go, so you only pay for what you use.
JioPC is designed with students, professionals, and entrepreneurs in mind
You get access to productivity apps and AI tools from top providers—perfect for work or creative projects.
Plus, upgrades happen automatically in the cloud (think memory or storage boosts), so you always have the latest tech without buying new hardware every year.
With this move, Jio hopes to make advanced computing accessible across India for everyone.