Jio launches JioPC: A cloud-powered PC that turns your TV

JioPC is designed with students, professionals, and entrepreneurs in mind

JioPC is designed with students, professionals, and entrepreneurs in mind.

You get access to productivity apps and AI tools from top providers—perfect for work or creative projects.

Plus, upgrades happen automatically in the cloud (think memory or storage boosts), so you always have the latest tech without buying new hardware every year.

With this move, Jio hopes to make advanced computing accessible across India for everyone.