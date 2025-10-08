Jio launches free 'AI Classroom' course: How to participate? 

Jio has launched the 'AI Classroom - Foundation Course,' a free and beginner-friendly initiative aimed at making every learner AI-ready. The course was unveiled on the first day of India Mobile Congress 2025. The program is powered by JioPC and designed by Jio Institute, with the goal of equipping students with essential knowledge, skills, and tools to navigate an AI-driven future.

Course details How to access the AI Classroom The AI Classroom is a structured, certified, and free foundation course in artificial intelligence. It can be accessed by anyone with a PC, desktop, or laptop. The course can also be accessed on TVs through JioPC on their Jio Set Top Box. The program offers hands-on exposure to various AI tools across productivity, learning, and creativity sectors.

Tech innovation What is JioPC? JioPC is a next-generation AI-ready computer with a unique pay-as-you-go subscription model. It turns any screen into an advanced, secure computer without repair and maintenance needs. The device has applications in productivity, learning, education, creativity, and design. A spokesperson from Jio said the company believes in using technology to empower individuals and prepare them for an AI-driven future.

Learning approach Course combines theoretical knowledge with practical assignments The AI Classroom course combines theoretical knowledge of AI with practical assignments. It culminates in an AI-backed capstone project, ensuring participants acquire skills they can use immediately. The program features a structured four-week learning path covering basics, creativity, communication, and project-building. It also provides access to a wide range of AI tools in one place for students, professionals, and lifelong learners.