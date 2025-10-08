India is now global leader in digital space: Jyotiraditya Scindia
What's the story
India has emerged as a global leader in the digital space, said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. He said the country has transitioned from being a technology taker to a tech leader. The minister also highlighted India's telecom journey, noting that mobile data costs have dropped by 98% in 11 years.
Telecom evolution
From tech taker to tech leader
Scindia recalled a time when one minute of voice calling was a luxury, but today, India accounts for 20% of the world's mobile population with 1.2 billion subscribers. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for making connectivity "a medium of equity and opportunity," bridging the gap between rich and poor. The minister laid out four pillars of India's telecom revolution: democracy, demography, digital-first approach, and delivery.
Event highlights
IMC 2025 to host over 1.5 lakh participants
The IMC 2025 will see over 1.5 lakh participants from 150 nations and host 1,500 exhibitors. The event will showcase innovations in 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). A major highlight shall be the Startup World Cup 2025 (India edition), where as many as 550 start-ups will compete for global recognition and investment opportunities.
Tech advancements
India aims for 10% of global 6G patents
Scindia highlighted India's growing strength in indigenous technology with the launch of one lakh homegrown 4G towers. He said this marks the country's rise as a "product nation," adding that the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has generated ₹91,000 crore in production, ₹18,000 crore in exports, as well as 30,000 jobs. Looking ahead, he said India plans to secure 10% of global 6G patents through the Bharat 6G Alliance.