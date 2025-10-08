India is now global leader in digital space: Jyotiraditya Scindia

India has emerged as a global leader in the digital space, said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. He said the country has transitioned from being a technology taker to a tech leader. The minister also highlighted India's telecom journey, noting that mobile data costs have dropped by 98% in 11 years.

Telecom evolution From tech taker to tech leader Scindia recalled a time when one minute of voice calling was a luxury, but today, India accounts for 20% of the world's mobile population with 1.2 billion subscribers. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for making connectivity "a medium of equity and opportunity," bridging the gap between rich and poor. The minister laid out four pillars of India's telecom revolution: democracy, demography, digital-first approach, and delivery.

Event highlights IMC 2025 to host over 1.5 lakh participants The IMC 2025 will see over 1.5 lakh participants from 150 nations and host 1,500 exhibitors. The event will showcase innovations in 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). A major highlight shall be the Startup World Cup 2025 (India edition), where as many as 550 start-ups will compete for global recognition and investment opportunities.