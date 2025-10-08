How millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson plans to 'defeat death'

Millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson, who spends $2 million a year on anti-aging research, has made a bold statement: "Defeating death must be humanity's number one objective." In a recent post on X, Johnson stressed that as artificial intelligence (AI) approaches superintelligence, we are at a critical juncture. Instead of governments and corporations competing for technological dominance, our collective goal should shift toward biological survival.

Evolution Johnson's anti-aging regimen Johnson, who sold his payments firm Braintree to PayPal for $800 million in 2013, has since dedicated himself to Project Blueprint. This five-hour daily regimen includes hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light exposure, plant-based meals, and also data-tracked sleep cycles. His quest is not vanity but "evolution, not deterioration." Now he wants humanity as a whole to rethink its moral compass before creating machines that could outsmart their creators.

Doctrine 'Four layers of don't die' In his post, Johnson proposed the "Four Layers of Don't Die," a framework placing life at the center of every decision. He urged individuals to reject "Big Die", fast food, doom scrolling, smoking, and habits that trade vitality for dopamine. For capital and culture, he suggested redirecting global capital toward industries promoting life instead of depletion by making health the new GDP.