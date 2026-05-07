Jio launches wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay adapter at ₹2,400

JioThings, the Internet of Things (IoT) division of Jio Platforms , has unveiled a new in-car device called the JioCarSync. The innovative product aims to convert wired infotainment systems into wireless ones for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto users. The company claims that it offers a seamless experience without any wires while keeping all existing features like navigation, music streaming, calls and voice commands intact.

Product details Priced at ₹2,399 The JioCarSync is priced at ₹2,399 in India and can be purchased on Amazon. The device comes with a one-year warranty and features a plug-and-play setup process. It is designed to work with cars that have factory-installed wired CarPlay or Android Auto systems. The package includes support for both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, along with a dongle for USB Type-C ports.

Tech specs Uses Bluetooth 5.3 and 5GHz Wi-Fi The JioCarSync uses Bluetooth 5.3 and 5GHz Wi-Fi to provide wireless access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The device works with iPhones running iOS 12 or later, as well as Android phones running Android 11 or higher. It also offers over-the-air (OTA) software updates for remote patching of software issues.

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