Jio is teaching AI to run its telecom network
What's the story
Reliance Jio, the telecom giant that took India by storm with its affordable data plans and rapid 4G expansion, is now looking to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its network operations. The company has launched an in-house AI and machine-learning platform called JioBrain. The platform is already being used for network planning and maintenance, resource optimization, and customer services.
Platform capabilities
JioBrain's potential enterprise applications
JioBrain is not just a single-purpose model but a platform that can enable multiple AI use cases across Jio's operations.
The company has also pitched it as something that could eventually cater to enterprises in different sectors.
This makes the platform an integral part of Jio's larger digital connectivity strategy, as highlighted in its draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI ahead of a proposed public listing.
Operational efficiency
Addressing telecom data challenges
Telecom networks generate a massive amount of operational data, which has traditionally been handled by monitoring systems, troubleshooting issues, and determining necessary actions.
JioBrain hopes to automate these processes by predicting problems before they occur and taking automated actions.
This could include detecting anomalies before they turn into outages, predicting demand, reallocating resources, or improving network performance.
Future prospects
Towards a more autonomous network
The long-term vision for JioBrain is to create a network that can adapt to changing conditions with minimal human intervention.
However, the company has not yet demonstrated that its entire network can function independently without human oversight.
The more realistic interpretation of this strategy is that Jio is gradually automating specific functions while working toward greater autonomy in its operations.
Strategic importance
Part of a broader strategy
JioBrain is an important part of Reliance's larger strategy to become a technology platform built around digital connectivity.
The company has developed capabilities across 5G, broadband, cloud, devices and software. It has also been working on technologies such as a homegrown 5G stack.
JioBrain sits alongside these digital services tech initiatives as part of Reliance's annual report.
Dual approach
AI in consumer products and enterprise solutions
Along with JioBrain, Reliance is also using AI for consumer-facing products. The company's partnership with Google has given eligible Jio users access to Google AI Pro.
Meanwhile, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence has been set up to create enterprise-focused AI solutions using Meta's open-source Llama models and Reliance's business footprint.
This dual approach shows how Jio is leveraging AI both as a product for customers and as infrastructure for its own operations.