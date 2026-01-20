JioCinema's 'Shop the Look' lets you buy what you see
JioHotstar just dropped a new feature called "Shop the Look," so now you can grab outfits and products straight from your screen—no pausing or switching apps.
It kicked off with MTV Splitsvilla, thanks to a collab with NEWME, letting you shop while you watch.
More than just fashion: What's next?
Right now, "Shop the Look" highlights fashion picks, but it's primed to expand into beauty, accessories, food, and groceries.
As Bharath Ram, Chief Product Officer, JioStar, puts it, this is all about making product discovery feel totally natural while you're streaming.
Reaching millions—And new prices coming up
With 450 million monthly users and content in 19 languages across movies, sports, anime and more than 100 channels, JioHotstar is hoping this interactive shopping twist keeps viewers hooked.
