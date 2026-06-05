JNCASR creates CLEAR to detect cancer and neurological disorders early
Scientists at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) have created a new imaging tool called CLEAR, designed to catch cancer and neurological disorders early.
Using just one fluorescent marker, it can capture highly detailed images of many different proteins in a single sample, making it much easier to see what's going on inside our cells.
CLEAR enables nondamaging repeated imaging
CLEAR uses light-sensitive probes and lets researchers label and image proteins multiple times without damaging delicate samples, even live cells.
The team, led by Sarit S Agasti, worked with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to make sure it works well in complex immune cell systems.
By mapping proteins more precisely, this technology could help doctors personalize treatments and push diagnostics into the future.