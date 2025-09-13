Invisible circuitry? Latest breakthrough shrinks chips to microscopic scale

Scientists have unveiled a new material and deposition method that could produce microchips so small they are invisible to the human eye. The team designed metal-organic resists capable of interacting efficiently with "beyond extreme ultraviolet" (B-EUV) radiation, enabling circuit patterns to be etched with unprecedented precision. This breakthrough tackles a central challenge in chip manufacturing , where conventional resists fail to absorb such high-energy beams. In semiconductor production, resists act as light-sensitive masks that transfer circuit patterns onto silicon wafers.

Innovative technique Circuits can't be seen with the naked eye The breakthrough uses a chemical liquid deposition (CLD) method involving imidazole-based organics paired with metals like zinc. In this setup, zinc strongly interacts with B-EUV light and triggers chemical reactions that define circuit patterns on silicon wafers. Using this new class of materials, researchers have successfully deposited these resists from solution at wafer scale, controlling thickness with nanometer-level precision. The circuits created are so small that they can't be seen with the naked eye.

Material requirements New materials and processes needed for smaller chips The advanced lasers needed for imprinting on these tiny formats already exist. However, researchers need new materials and processes to make smaller microchips. Traditional resists don't react strongly enough with the high-powered radiation beams required to carve out smaller details on chips. But a new class of metal-organics has been found that can accommodate this higher-powered radiation process, called "beyond extreme ultraviolet radiation" (B-EUV).

Chemical transformations Researchers explored various metal-imidazole combinations The collaboration spans Johns Hopkins, East China University of Science and Technology, EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), Soochow University, Brookhaven and Lawrence Berkeley labs. By combining experiments with models, the researchers explored various metal-imidazole combinations, identifying pairings particularly effective with B-EUV. They found at least 10 metals could work, potentially offering hundreds of organics, which gives strong flexibility in optimizing absorption and lithographic response. The research was published in Nature Chemical Engineering earlier this week.