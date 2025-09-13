Blood test could transform Alzheimer's diagnosis Technology Sep 13, 2025

A new clinical trial from University College London is testing a blood test that could push Alzheimer's diagnosis accuracy from 70% up to over 90%.

About 1,100 people will be recruited through some 20 memory clinics to take part in the trial, which will assess how well the test can work in the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

Since Alzheimer's is the top cause of dementia, getting a quick and reliable diagnosis really matters—especially as treatments improve.