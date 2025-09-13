Blood test could transform Alzheimer's diagnosis
A new clinical trial from University College London is testing a blood test that could push Alzheimer's diagnosis accuracy from 70% up to over 90%.
About 1,100 people will be recruited through some 20 memory clinics to take part in the trial, which will assess how well the test can work in the UK's National Health Service (NHS).
Since Alzheimer's is the top cause of dementia, getting a quick and reliable diagnosis really matters—especially as treatments improve.
Test checks for p-tau217 protein
Instead of relying on uncomfortable scans or spinal taps, this test checks for p-tau217—a protein closely linked to key signs of Alzheimer's.
The trial, part of the Blood Biomarker Challenge backed by Alzheimer's charities, hopes to make spotting the disease simpler and less stressful.
If it works out, doctors could catch Alzheimer's earlier and get patients help when it counts most.