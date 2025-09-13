Immune aging could help predict rheumatoid arthritis risk

Study offers new insights into RA prediction

Researchers looked at people with different levels of joint problems and found fewer "fresh" T and B cells but more older, worn-out immune cells in those at risk for RA.

These changes were linked to anti-CCP antibodies, a key signal for developing RA.

The team created an "immune age" score to help spot higher-risk individuals.

They also think improving how the body clears out damaged cells could help prevent RA from developing—giving hope for earlier intervention in the future.