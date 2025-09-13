Immune aging could help predict rheumatoid arthritis risk
A new 2025 study from the University of Birmingham suggests that signs of early immune system aging could predict rheumatoid arthritis (RA) before symptoms even start.
RA is an autoimmune disease where your body attacks its own joints, causing pain and swelling.
This research hints that tracking immune aging might open doors for catching RA sooner—and maybe even stopping it before it begins.
Study offers new insights into RA prediction
Researchers looked at people with different levels of joint problems and found fewer "fresh" T and B cells but more older, worn-out immune cells in those at risk for RA.
These changes were linked to anti-CCP antibodies, a key signal for developing RA.
The team created an "immune age" score to help spot higher-risk individuals.
They also think improving how the body clears out damaged cells could help prevent RA from developing—giving hope for earlier intervention in the future.