Jupiter, Moon to sit together in sky: How to watch

On October 13, the Moon will appear close to Jupiter , the largest planet in our solar system. The best time to catch a glimpse of this noteworthy phenomenon is late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The Moon will rise above the east-northeastern horizon shortly before midnight, with Jupiter shining about six degrees to its right.

Observation tips How to measure the distance between the 2 celestial bodies To view the Moon and Jupiter, extend your clenched fist at arm's length. The distance between the two celestial bodies will be a little more than half of your fist. While the Moon is only 378,195km away from Earth, Jupiter is much farther away. This means that when they appear close together in the sky, it's just an illusion of perspective.

Planetary position Jupiter will rise above the east-northeast horizon Currently, Jupiter is located in the constellation of Gemini, near the star marking Pollux's right hand. It will be visible just above the east-northeast horizon around 11:40pm local daylight time (US). However, it won't reach an altitude of 30 degrees above the horizon until 2:30am. This is considered a good time for viewing as sharp telescopic views are rarely possible until an object reaches this height due to Earth's turbulent atmosphere.