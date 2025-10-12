Spectacular Taurid meteor showers are coming! Here's when to watch
Ready for some sky magic? The Southern Taurid meteor shower is set to brighten up your nights from October 11, 2025, while the Northern Taurid meteor shower will follow from late October 2025.
These "Halloween fireballs" aren't the most crowded, but their meteors are bigger, slower, and leave glowing trails—thanks to debris from Comet 2P/Encke and asteroid 2004 TG10.
When and where to see the meteors
Southern Taurids run October 11-late November (peak: late October), while Northern Taurids are active mid/late-October through late November (peak: November 12).
For the best view, head somewhere dark after midnight when Taurus is high in the eastern sky.
Meteors can show up anywhere overhead, so bring some patience!
Taurids will overlap with Orionids and Leonids
The Taurids overlap with the speedy Orionids (peaking October 21-22) and Leonids (mid-November).
While Orionids have more meteors, Taurids stand out for their dramatic brightness—making this fall a great time for stargazing.