Spectacular Taurid meteor showers are coming! Here's when to watch Technology Oct 12, 2025

Ready for some sky magic? The Southern Taurid meteor shower is set to brighten up your nights from October 11, 2025, while the Northern Taurid meteor shower will follow from late October 2025.

These "Halloween fireballs" aren't the most crowded, but their meteors are bigger, slower, and leave glowing trails—thanks to debris from Comet 2P/Encke and asteroid 2004 TG10.