Running out of time to save free internet: Telegram CEO

Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram , has issued a stark warning about an impending "dark, dystopian" future. He took to X to express his concerns over the increasing control governments are exerting over the internet. Durov highlighted several instances from different countries where such restrictions are already in place and stressed that his generation is running out of time to save the free internet.

Control issues Examples of internet restrictions Durov, who founded Telegram in 2013 as a privacy-centric messaging service, noted that the initial vision of the internet as a platform for free expression is being replaced by tools of state control. He cited examples like identification requirements in the UK, compulsory online age verification in Australia, and plans for mass surveillance of private messages within the European Union as evidence of increasing restrictions.

Warning signs Durov's views on our generation Durov warned that these policies could lead the world toward a "dark, dystopian" future where freedoms would be lost. He said, "Our generation risks going down in history as the last one that had freedoms and allowed them to be taken away." The Telegram chief also claimed society is being misled into believing its main goal is to "destroy everything our forefathers left us: tradition, privacy, sovereignty, the free market, and free speech."