SolarWinds introduces AI agent to help IT teams

The AI Agent can answer plain-language questions about system health, tweak alerts, create reports, and even run diagnostics right inside Slack. It's designed to cut down on alert overload and routine busywork by giving real-time insights and quick troubleshooting tools.

What's next for the AI agent

Right now, features like Root Cause Assist and Dynamic Thresholds help IT teams solve issues faster.

By 2026, SolarWinds plans to add smart upgrades like automated incident grouping and an AI-powered knowledge base.

The goal: a digital teammate that works alongside humans for more resilient tech setups—something most current AIOps tools struggle with.