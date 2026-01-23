Karnataka's getting a new AI center in Bengaluru

CATS will focus on everything from AI and robotics to supply chain optimization. Funding comes from MeitY, the state government, and industry partners (split 40:40:20). The goal? Support startups, MSMEs, researchers, and academia by offering advanced labs, testing spaces, and training of skilled professionals.

Why does this matter?

Over the next four years, CATS plans to incubate deep-tech startups, help turn ideas into real products, and connect innovators with global leaders.

As IT Minister Priyank Kharge puts it: "This is Karnataka's deep-tech decade, and CATS AI Centre of Excellence will be a launchpad for deep-tech start-ups and industry collaborations. By bringing government, academia and industry together, we are building a pipeline from research to market-ready innovation."

helping bring fresh research straight to market—and giving Karnataka's digital scene a serious boost.