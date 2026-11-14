Kerala Police warn of fake CCTV traffic violation SMS scam

If you click the link, it takes you to a fake Motor Vehicles Department website that asks for your bank or card details, putting your money at risk.

Police say don't trust random links, always check fines only on official websites like Parivahan or e-Challan, and never share bank information or OTPs with strangers.

If you do get scammed, call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in right away for help.