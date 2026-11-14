Kerala Police warn of fake CCTV traffic violation SMS scam
Kerala Police is alerting everyone about a scam where fake SMS messages claim you've been caught on CCTV for a traffic violation.
These texts look official and even use real vehicle numbers, but they're just trying to trick you into clicking a link to pay a fine that doesn't exist.
Fake MVD site requests bank details
If you click the link, it takes you to a fake Motor Vehicles Department website that asks for your bank or card details, putting your money at risk.
Police say don't trust random links, always check fines only on official websites like Parivahan or e-Challan, and never share bank information or OTPs with strangers.
If you do get scammed, call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in right away for help.