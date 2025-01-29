Know how to create interactive polls on Facebook Stories
What's the story
Adding interactive polls to your Facebook Story is a fun and easy way to engage with your audience directly from your Android device.
Whether you're aiming to collect opinions, initiate discussions, or simply entertain, polls serve as a powerful tool.
This tutorial will guide you through the process of adding a poll to your Facebook Story, so you can begin interacting with your followers right away.
Open app
Start your poll with ease
First, launch the Facebook application on your Android device.
Make sure you're logged into the right account where you want to post the story.
This is important because it sets the stage for you to create and share your poll.
By logging in, you'll be able to directly interact with your followers through this engaging feature, boosting your story's potential for engagement.
Customize poll
Crafting your poll
After choosing a photo or video for your story and opening the sticker menu, tap on the "Poll" sticker.
Here, you can enter your question and customize the answer options. Although "Yes" and "No" are the default choices, you can modify these to fit your poll.
You can include up to four answer options to gather more nuanced responses.
Share story
Sharing and viewing results
After you've finished setting up your poll, tap "Done" and then "Share" to publish it.
To check the results, go back to your story and swipe up. You will see the number of votes and who voted for what.
Using this feature provides valuable feedback on your followers' opinions and is a fun way to engage your audience on Facebook Stories.