Kobe University and JAMSTEC find lava dome beneath Kikai Caldera
Technology
Scientists have spotted a large magma build-up under the Kikai Caldera, an underwater volcano near Japan's Kyushu.
This spot is famous for a massive eruption thousands of years ago, and now researchers from Kobe University and JAMSTEC say new magma has been slowly forming a lava dome there for almost 4,000 years.
Kikai Caldera risk highlights monitoring need
Kikai sits close to heavily populated areas, so even a small eruption could cause serious problems for people nearby.
The study highlights how keeping an eye on volcanoes like this can help improve early warning systems, not just in Japan but at other major calderas around the world.