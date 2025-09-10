Kodak's new Charmera camera comes in blind box

Weighing just 30g and measuring about the size of a lighter, the Charmera packs a 1.6MP CMOS sensor and a plastic lens (35mm f/2.4 equivalent). It shoots photos at 1440x1080 pixels and records HD video at 30fps in AVI format.

More of a fun accessory than serious photography tool

This one's all about nostalgia and style—think collectors or anyone looking to add some vintage flair to their feed.

With simple controls and basic features, it's more of a fun accessory than something you'd use for serious photography.

The surprise blind box packaging just adds to the playful vibe!