Amazon's AR glasses to rival Meta's devices
Amazon is working on new augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, code-named "Jayhawk," designed to go head-to-head with Meta's devices.
These glasses are set to feature a slim look, built-in microphones and speakers, a camera, and a full-color display for one eye.
There's also another version in the works called "Amelia," made especially for delivery drivers to help with sorting and delivering packages using AR tech.
'Jayhawk' and 'Amelia' models to use display tech from Meta-Bounds
Both models will use display tech from Chinese company Meta-Bounds. The "Amelia" glasses are being built tough for delivery work.
Amazon plans an initial run of about 100,000 units—showing it's serious about joining the AR race alongside Meta and Google.
If all goes well, the driver-focused Amelia could arrive as soon as mid-2026, while the consumer Jayhawk model is expected by late 2026 or early 2027.