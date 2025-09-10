Amazon's AR glasses to rival Meta's devices

'Jayhawk' and 'Amelia' models to use display tech from Meta-Bounds

Both models will use display tech from Chinese company Meta-Bounds. The "Amelia" glasses are being built tough for delivery work.

Amazon plans an initial run of about 100,000 units—showing it's serious about joining the AR race alongside Meta and Google.

If all goes well, the driver-focused Amelia could arrive as soon as mid-2026, while the consumer Jayhawk model is expected by late 2026 or early 2027.