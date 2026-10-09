KONE opens 1st digital experience centre in India showcasing AI

KONE, a global name in elevators and escalators, just opened its first Digital Experience Centre in India, located in Pune.

The launch brought together leaders like Jussi Herlin, Executive Vice Chair of KONE Corporation, and Infosys's Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys.

The new center is all about showing how AI and data-driven tech can make building management smarter and smoother for customers, developers, and building managers in India.