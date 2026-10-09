KONE opens 1st digital experience centre in India showcasing AI
KONE, a global name in elevators and escalators, just opened its first Digital Experience Centre in India, located in Pune.
The launch brought together leaders like Jussi Herlin, Executive Vice Chair of KONE Corporation, and Infosys's Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys.
The new center is all about showing how AI and data-driven tech can make building management smarter and smoother for customers, developers, and building managers in India.
KONE showcases Studio, MyKONE, E-Link
Visitors get to check out smart tools like KONE Studio, where you can digitally design elevator setups, and MyKONE, which provides visibility across projects, equipment, and services throughout the customer lifecycle.
There's also E-Link for real-time monitoring of equipment status and operations, allowing proactive management of building systems.
With these innovations, KONE is aiming to make city life more connected, efficient, and ready for the future.