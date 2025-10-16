Koo co-founder's photo-sharing app PicSee hits 2 million users

Funding and future plans

Most PicSee users are in India, but the app has already reached people in 27 countries, including the US, UK, and Japan.

Over 150,000 photos have been shared so far. It's free on Android and iPhone right now, though premium features might come later.

Bidawatka promises strong privacy, saying photos stay on your device and transfers are encrypted.

Backed by $4 million in recent funding, PicSee is gearing up for even more growth and new features.