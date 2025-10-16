Next Article
Koo co-founder's photo-sharing app PicSee hits 2 million users
Technology
PicSee, a photo-sharing app launched by Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka in July 2024, has grown from just 25 users, scaling 75 times in under three months.
The app stands out with its mutual approval system and facial recognition, making sharing photos with friends feel safer and more personal.
Funding and future plans
Most PicSee users are in India, but the app has already reached people in 27 countries, including the US, UK, and Japan.
Over 150,000 photos have been shared so far. It's free on Android and iPhone right now, though premium features might come later.
Bidawatka promises strong privacy, saying photos stay on your device and transfers are encrypted.
Backed by $4 million in recent funding, PicSee is gearing up for even more growth and new features.