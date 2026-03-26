Last chance! Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones at $200 Technology Mar 26, 2026

Some Sennheiser Momentum 4 listings just dropped to $199.95 (down from $449.95) as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale from March 25-31.

This huge discount follows a recent announcement that Sennheiser plans to stop manufacturing wireless headphones for the public, so this might be your last shot to grab them.