Last chance! Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones at $200
Technology
Some Sennheiser Momentum 4 listings just dropped to $199.95 (down from $449.95) as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale from March 25-31.
This huge discount follows a recent announcement that Sennheiser plans to stop manufacturing wireless headphones for the public, so this might be your last shot to grab them.
Why you should consider these headphones
Momentum 4s are loved for their top-notch sound, active noise cancelation, and long-lasting battery, up to 60 hours on a single charge.
They've got a sleek, portable design and customizable EQ settings, keeping them competitive with favorites like the Sony WH-1000XM6.
With this big price cut and limited stock, they're likely to sell out fast.