Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 goes official: Check features, price

Phone promises 2 years of security updates

The phone packs a sharp 50MP Sony rear camera, an 8MP selfie cam, and a big 5,000mAh battery with speedy 33W charging.

It runs clean Android 15 with no bloatware and promises two years of security updates plus an OS upgrade.

Priced at ₹13,499, the Blaze AMOLED 2 comes in Feather White or Midnight Black and goes on sale August 16 via Amazon and stores across India.

Bonus: Lava's Free Service@Home support is included for after-sales peace of mind.