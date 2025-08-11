Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 goes official: Check features, price
Lava just dropped the Blaze AMOLED 2, a slim budget smartphone (only 7.55mm thick) with a vibrant 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, 6GB RAM (plus another virtual 6GB if you need it), and fast UFS 3.1 storage—so multitasking and gaming should feel pretty smooth.
Phone promises 2 years of security updates
The phone packs a sharp 50MP Sony rear camera, an 8MP selfie cam, and a big 5,000mAh battery with speedy 33W charging.
It runs clean Android 15 with no bloatware and promises two years of security updates plus an OS upgrade.
Priced at ₹13,499, the Blaze AMOLED 2 comes in Feather White or Midnight Black and goes on sale August 16 via Amazon and stores across India.
Bonus: Lava's Free Service@Home support is included for after-sales peace of mind.