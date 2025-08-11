Next Article
Man gets bromide poisoning after following ChatGPT's advice
A New York man landed in the hospital after swapping regular salt for sodium bromide, as suggested by ChatGPT.
Three months on this AI-recommended diet led to scary symptoms like confusion and hallucinations.
Doctors found he had bromide toxicity and a related skin issue.
Case highlights importance of consulting professionals for health issues
He needed three weeks of medical care to recover.
This case is a reminder that while AI can be helpful, health advice should always be checked with real medical professionals—tech isn't a substitute for expert guidance, especially when it comes to your body.