Leaked iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max images show colors
Technology
Some fresh leaks just gave us a sneak peek at the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
Shared by tipster Yeux1122, the images show off a sleek metal frame and some new color options: think Dark Cherry, Cloud Blue, and Black.
A launch is expected in September 2026.
iPhone 18 Pro rumored camera upgrades
The iPhone 18 Pro series is rumored to get some serious camera upgrades like a variable aperture for better low-light shots and a stacked image sensor for faster processing.
Expect an improved display with LTPO+ OLED technology and a smaller Dynamic Island cutout.
Plus, Apple's A20 Pro chip (built on cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology) should make these phones faster and more efficient than ever.
The Pro Max might even pack in a bigger battery for longer use.