Leaked iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max images show colors

iPhone 18 Pro rumored camera upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro series is rumored to get some serious camera upgrades like a variable aperture for better low-light shots and a stacked image sensor for faster processing.

Expect an improved display with LTPO+ OLED technology and a smaller Dynamic Island cutout.

Plus, Apple's A20 Pro chip (built on cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology) should make these phones faster and more efficient than ever.

The Pro Max might even pack in a bigger battery for longer use.