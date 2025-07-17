Next Article
Learn 22 Indian languages with this upcoming app
The Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) is rolling out a new mobile app this month that lets you learn in 22 Indian languages, with more to come.
Announced on CIIL's 57th foundation day, the move aims to make language learning more accessible and keep India's linguistic diversity alive.
Language proficiency tests, translation tools
CIIL isn't stopping at just courses—they're also bringing in an AI-powered system for language proficiency tests nationwide, backed by translation and text-to-speech tools on medha.ciil.org.
Speakers at the event highlighted how preserving local languages (and even creating a "Museum of Voices") will help protect cultural heritage while using tech to reach more people.