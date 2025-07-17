Next Article
Authors win against Anthropic in landmark AI copyright case
Three authors just got the go-ahead to take AI startup Anthropic to court, claiming it used millions of pirated books from sites like LibGen and PiLiMi to train its AI.
With this ruling, they can now represent all US writers whose work might have been used without permission.
'Anthropic built a central library of pirated books'
The lawsuit says Anthropic's actions hurt authors financially and could cost the company billions if they lose.
The judge pointed out that Anthropic built a "central library" of pirated books, which doesn't help their fair use argument.
This is part of a bigger wave of lawsuits hitting major AI companies over how they use copyrighted material.