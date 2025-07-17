OPPO Pad SE launched in India: Check specs, features Technology Jul 17, 2025

OPPO just dropped its new Pad SE tablet in India, aiming squarely at students and anyone after an affordable all-rounder.

You get an 11-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, plus Android 15 out of the box and a MediaTek Helio G100 chip under the hood.