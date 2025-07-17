Next Article
OPPO Pad SE launched in India: Check specs, features
OPPO just dropped its new Pad SE tablet in India, aiming squarely at students and anyone after an affordable all-rounder.
You get an 11-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, plus Android 15 out of the box and a MediaTek Helio G100 chip under the hood.
Price and battery details
The Pad SE starts at ₹13,999 (4GB+128GB Wi-Fi), with LTE models going up to ₹16,999 (8GB+128GB).
Both front and rear cameras are 5MP—good for video calls or quick snaps.
The massive 9,340mAh battery promises up to seven days on power-saving mode and supports speedy 33W charging.
A budget-friendly tablet for students
The Pad SE stands out for its big display and long battery life.
If you're looking for a reliable study buddy or a chill streaming device without breaking the bank, this one's worth a look.