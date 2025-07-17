Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS captured in stunning timelapse images

The Himalayan Chandra Telescope just captured timelapse images of comet 3I/ATLAS—a visitor from beyond our solar system. Snapped on July 3, 2025, at Hanle's Indian Astronomical Observatory, these images are set to help with science education and public outreach.

A visitor from beyond our solar system Discovered in Chile on July 1, this comet is only the third confirmed interstellar object ever seen passing through our solar system.

It's about 20km wide and currently cruising around 670 million km from the Sun—its orbit proves it came from deep space.

Its closest approach to the Sun will be on October 30 Right now, 3I/ATLAS is moving toward the Sun from the direction of Sagittarius and will stay visible to ground telescopes until late September.

Its closest swing by the Sun happens October 30 (just inside Mars's orbit), but don't worry—it'll never get anywhere near Earth.