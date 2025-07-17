Moths can hear stressed plants, avoid them as egg-laying sites

Researchers played recordings of both stressed and non-stressed tomato plants in the lab. The result? Moths consistently chose the quiet, unstressed plants for egg-laying. Visual clues didn't matter—moths relied on these hidden plant sounds to make their choice.

Imagine using plant sounds to keep pests away

The findings suggest insects might be tuning into plant "signals" way more than we thought.

This could change how we look at farming—imagine using plant sounds to keep pests away or attract helpful bugs.

It's a cool reminder that there's a lot going on between plants and animals that we're just starting to understand!