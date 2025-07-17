Microsoft extends Office feature updates on Windows 10 for another year
Good news if you're still on Windows 10: Microsoft is giving you extra time to enjoy fresh Office features.
Instead of cutting things off in October 2025, updates will now keep rolling out until August 2026 for most users.
What's new?
Windows 10 users with Microsoft 365 (whether it's Personal, Family, or business) will get new Office features until Version 2608 arrives in August 2026.
If you're in a company using enterprise update channels, your last feature drops come by then.
After that? You'll still get important security fixes on Windows 10 until late 2028, but no more shiny new tools.
Upgrade to Windows 11 for better experience
If you like having the latest stuff but aren't ready for Windows 11, this buys you some breathing room.
But heads up: full support and all the coolest Microsoft features are moving to Windows 11—including AI Copilot and better gaming perks—so upgrading is the only way to stay fully in the loop long-term.
