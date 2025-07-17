Next Article
You can now log into Threads using your Facebook account
Meta is making it easier to join Threads—soon, you'll be able to log in using your Facebook account.
The goal? To pull in more users by letting you use the same login and merging info across both apps.
Unified features across both platforms
If you connect your Facebook and Threads accounts, managing both gets simpler.
You'll get unified features and won't need separate passwords or profiles.
This update comes right after Threads rolled out its own direct messaging—so no more relying on Instagram just to chat privately.
Threads is leaning into Meta's ecosystem
Threads is leaning into Meta's huge ecosystem. If you're already on Facebook, hopping onto Threads could be a breeze.