Lenovo Legion Go 2 with OLED screen and detachable controllers
Lenovo has unveiled the Legion Go 2, their latest handheld gaming PC, packed with upgrades for serious and casual gamers alike.
You get detachable wireless controllers for more flexible play and a big 8.8-inch OLED screen with super-smooth refresh rates (30-144Hz).
The new model starts at $1,099.99 (around ₹97,098) and launches this October.
Legion Go 2 packs up to 2TB storage
The Legion Go 2 now offers up to 2TB of storage and most versions come with a hefty 32GB RAM—plenty of room for your game library.
The controllers have been redesigned for better grip and precision, featuring a true pivot-point D-pad and Hall effect joysticks.
If you want even more power, the Z2 Extreme version packs max specs at $1,479.99 (about ₹1,30,642).
Prefer something lighter on your wallet? Check out the new Legion Go S running SteamOS at $830 (₹73,266), making handheld gaming a bit more accessible this year.