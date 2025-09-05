Lenovo Legion Go 2 with OLED screen and detachable controllers

Legion Go 2 packs up to 2TB storage

The Legion Go 2 now offers up to 2TB of storage and most versions come with a hefty 32GB RAM—plenty of room for your game library.

The controllers have been redesigned for better grip and precision, featuring a true pivot-point D-pad and Hall effect joysticks.

If you want even more power, the Z2 Extreme version packs max specs at $1,479.99 (about ₹1,30,642).

Prefer something lighter on your wallet? Check out the new Legion Go S running SteamOS at $830 (₹73,266), making handheld gaming a bit more accessible this year.